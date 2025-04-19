Watch CBS News
Denver police arrest 18-year-old suspect in Pontiac Street shooting

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of seriously wounding a man in a shooting Friday.

Authorities said the man self-transported to the hospital after a shooting in the 3500 block of N. Pontiac Street last night. Police said he suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

On Saturday, the police department said they identified Malachi Robinson as a suspect in the shooting and placed him under arrest. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a "family disturbance."

Robinson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.

