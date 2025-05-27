Watch CBS News
Denver police arrest man accused of biting, cutting officer

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news.
Jennifer McRae

Man arrested, accused of biting and cutting an officer near 14th and Vine in Denver
Police in Denver arrested a man on Monday after he allegedly bit and cut an officer. Officers were called to the area of East 14th Avenue and Vine Street about 4:30 p.m. on reports of a man with a knife who "menaced a victim."

E. 14th Ave. & Vine St. in Denver CBS

The SWAT team took the suspect into custody after lengthy negotiations. An officer suffered a laceration and bite injury during the arrest. The officer was evaluated on the scene. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital for evaluation of possible injuries. The man was being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer. 

