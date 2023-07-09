Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police arrest 2 people allegedly connected to 4th of July shooting on EB I-70

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

1 dead, 3 injured in Denver 4th of July shooting
1 dead, 3 injured in Denver 4th of July shooting 00:18

Denver Police Department says two individuals who are allegedly connected to a shooting that occurred on Eastbound I-70 near Colorado Boulevard were taken into custody. 

DPD says through an intense investigation, authorities identified and located the suspects involved in the shooting that happened on July 4. 

Authorities say Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 26, were taken into custody and are both being held for investigation of first-degree murder. 

The investigation of what led up to the shooting remains ongoing. 

DPD says the final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's office while booking photos and arrest affidavits will be made available at the beginning of the week.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.