Denver police arrest 2 people allegedly connected to 4th of July shooting on EB I-70

Denver Police Department says two individuals who are allegedly connected to a shooting that occurred on Eastbound I-70 near Colorado Boulevard were taken into custody.

DPD says through an intense investigation, authorities identified and located the suspects involved in the shooting that happened on July 4.

Authorities say Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 26, were taken into custody and are both being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

UPDATE: 1/2 An arrest has been made in this incident. Cesar Ramirez-Rivera (DOB 01/29/2002) and Nelson Miranda-Rivas (DOB 11/06/1997) have been arrested in connection to this incident. They being held for investigation of 1st Degree Murder. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 9, 2023

The investigation of what led up to the shooting remains ongoing.

DPD says the final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's office while booking photos and arrest affidavits will be made available at the beginning of the week.