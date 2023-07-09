Denver police arrest 2 people allegedly connected to 4th of July shooting on EB I-70
Denver Police Department says two individuals who are allegedly connected to a shooting that occurred on Eastbound I-70 near Colorado Boulevard were taken into custody.
DPD says through an intense investigation, authorities identified and located the suspects involved in the shooting that happened on July 4.
Authorities say Cesar Ramirez-Rivera, 21, and Nelson Miranda-Rivas, 26, were taken into custody and are both being held for investigation of first-degree murder.
The investigation of what led up to the shooting remains ongoing.
DPD says the final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's office while booking photos and arrest affidavits will be made available at the beginning of the week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.