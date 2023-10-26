Denver police announce road closures in LoDo this weekend to manage crowd sizes ahead of Halloween

The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday that it will temporarily close two blocks to vehicle traffic this weekend to manage crowd sizes and congestion in the LoDo area. The department also cites improving pedestrian egress and preventing violence.

DPD also states that the "move is in response to requests from residents and businesses to manage crowds and vehicles better and improve safety in the area, particularly as Halloween approaches, according to a press release.

RELEASE: #Denver to Pilot Road Closures this Weekend in LoDo pic.twitter.com/sVo21BqMc9 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 26, 2023

Market Street between 19th and 20th Streets and Larimer Street between 20th and 21st Streets on Oct. 27 and 28 from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. The department says the removal of vehicle traffic and parked cars will "increase officers' visibility of potentially dangerous or illegal activity occurring."