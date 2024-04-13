University of Denver men's hockey team win national championships against Boston College

The University of Denver men's hockey team won its 10th national championship when it beat Boston College 2-0 on Saturday.

Denver now boasts the most national championships, having broken from its tie with the University of Michigan.

The Pioneers' two pivotal 2nd-period goals put them +43 in goals in the second period. The team enjoyed an eight-game win streak and hadn't lost a game since March 8 but Boston College was the top seed, having won its last 15 games.

Jared Wright #18 of Denver celebrates his goal against Boston College in the second period at the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship held at Xcel Energy Center on April 13, 2024 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Denver Pioneers beat the Boston University Terriers 2-1 in overtime on Thursday to help usher them into the national championships. The last time the Pioneers won the title was 2022. This was their 13th title appearance in school history.

Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz scored the two goals that helped earn the Pioneers their win.

The game took place in St. Paul, Minnesota, so bout 150 people were at Denver University's Magness Arena to watch the game from the jumbotron.

"It was a hell of a battle," Denver head coach David Carle said after the game.

"First to 10, baby! Let's go," said Denver goalie Matt Davis, who was emotional after the game.