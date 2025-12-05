Denver Pioneers Cheer Squad hosts clinic for kids at Boys & Girls Clubs

Members of the Edna & John W. Mosley Boys & Girls Club in Denver recently got a lesson in how to cheer, courtesy of the Denver Pioneers Cheer Squad. The clinic came as a result of the partnership between University of Denver Athletics and CBS Colorado for this winter's Together for Colorado Toy Drive. The toy drive benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver.

For some members at the Mosley club who joined in on the fun, it was their first time trying out cheerleading.

"The reason why I wanted to do cheer is because I never tried it. And it's always been interesting since I was in gymnastics I would be able to do this," said Kalieah, a fourth grader.

Gymnastics is definitely helpful if you want to be a good cheer squad member, but the squad members explained to the children that it's also important to be able to be loud with your voice.

DU cheerleader Klara Miss was among those leading the loud cheers.

"It's really rewarding to get back into the community and give back to everyone around us," she said.

One of the goals of the Boys & Girls Clubs is to present new experiences to young members that expand horizons.

"It's something different that I haven't tried," said eighth grader Saqqara.

"It means a lot to them because it's not something they get to do every day. So it's a new, fun experience that they're going to remember for the rest of their lives," said Taya Hale, the director of Mosley Boys & Girls Club.

Another goal is promoting a healthy, fit lifestyle.

"Something I learned is -- from hearing from all of the cheerleaders talking about their injuries -- is that when you're really passionate about something don't give up," fifth grader Zoe said.

Miss said she hopes the participants came away from the clinic with a new sense of the importance of teamwork.

"I also learned that teamwork is the key," said Kalieah. "And you have to have a lot of space for all of it."

Overall, Kalieah said the experience was "amazing."

"If they like cheerleading then hopefully that fosters a love for them that they can grow later," Miss said.

You can support the kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy at the DU Cheer Squad's Shop 'n' Drop event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Circle Drive outside Magness Arena on the University of Denver campus.

CBS Colorado is also holding a special Together For Colorado Toy Drive collection event on Thursday at five different King Soopers locations. Toys can also be dropped off through Dec. 24 at numerous King Soopers locations in Colorado.