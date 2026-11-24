For several years now, there have been ongoing delays with Denver's emergency response times, which prompted Denver Health and city officials to take a look at how 911 calls are prioritized. This week those officials launched a new pilot program to address much-needed changes.

"We know there are gaps, and we're doing the best that we can to identify those," said Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton.

Denver Health ambulances are expected to arrive at an assigned emergency within 9 minutes 90% of the time. But, through our previous reporting and open records requests, CBS Colorado found they failed to meet those standards in 2023, 2024, 2025 and are on pace again for 2026.

"What we're finding is that getting the right resource to the right patient the right time is about utilizing those resources more responsibly," said Justin Harper, Denver Health's chief paramedic.

In order to do that, the city rolled out the Denver Dynamic Response Model this week. This will allow them to prioritize which resources respond to which calls rather than treating almost all 911 calls as emergent.

"When you look at our total call volume, 140,000 calls per year, most of those calls do not end up having people who are critically ill or critically injured," said Harper. "The approach of just sending every unit to every call emergent really needs to change."

And the change is coming at a time when first responders say they're experiencing higher demand than ever.

"We're seeing increased calls for behavioral health," said Harper. "We're seeing increased calls for substance misuse. We're seeing increased calls for people who are utilizing 911 because they don't have primary care healthcare, and so these are all perfectly reasonable uses of the 911 system. And we want to be able to get our resources there for these patients. We need to be able to prioritize these calls as they come in."

Denver Fire partners with Denver Health and has previously submitted complaints about long wait times. The department says the new way of doing things will improve the way it operates as well.

"We're going to have the opportunity to have our fire engines and trucks responding to higher acuity types of calls, which in turn would allow them to stay available for those types of calls," said Fulton. "When we arrive on that scene and it's a code 9 non-emergent call, if it happens to be emergent or there are things there that that patient is presenting that would justify an upgrade, our officers and firefighters have the ability to notify dispatch, and then they would let Denver Health know, and they could step up their response accordingly for that emergent type of call."

Data on the changes will be collected over the course of the next few months and presented to Denver City Council next year.