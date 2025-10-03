Denver pedestrian deaths up 50% from last year as transportation officials seek safety solutions

In the last decade across Colorado, there has been an 88% increase in yearly pedestrian deaths. Last year, 120 pedestrians were killed across the state. So far this year, that number is at 79, according to transportation officials.

In Denver, 25 pedestrians, six motorcyclists, three bicyclists and seven people riding scooters have been killed so far this year, according to the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Those numbers are only too real for the families of those who have died. Homemade crosses line up the wall inside Leta Ruby's home.

"All this I made, all these for him since he's been gone," said Leta. "That's been my way of dealing with the grief."

Yet, a mother's grief for her son never truly goes away.

"My god, I miss you so bad, Sammy, you don't even know," she said. "He just had this spark about him. People were drawn to him."

"We used to always stay up and play Minecraft or play Fortnite," said Alea Ruby.

It's been nearly seven months since 15-year-old Chance "Sammy" Ruby was struck and killed by a car while crossing the crosswalk with a scooter. It happened on 52nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard on his way to school.

"Every single day, from her house or my house, he would always take the scooter," said Alea, his sister. "And we would always tell him you need to watch out."

It's a plea for safety, shared among members of the Denver community.

"What is happening this year is too much, and we cannot continue it, and we have to ask people to be careful and take care of each other," said Sally Chafee, Chief of Staff for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

On Thursday, transportation leaders, including DOTI, the Denver Police Department, CDOT, and the Regional Transportation District, talked about traffic deaths as National Pedestrian Safety Month kicks off.

According to DOTI, pedestrian deaths have already increased more than 50% since last year.

"We know that upwards of 85% of the crashes and the fatalities we see on Denver roads are caused by high speed," said Amy Ford, Executive Director for DOTI.

City leaders say they've worked to curb speeding through their pilot camera program on high traffic roads like Federal Boulevard, where Sammy died.

"I would want the speed limits [lowered]," said Alea. "Especially on that hill because the light changes too fast; anybody can get hurt there, just walking."

While so many questions still remain about Sammy's incident, they say his story shows both drivers and pedestrians have a responsibility when using the road.

"Especially young kids, you need to walk with them. They need to know," said Leta.

City leaders are warning residents, especially with Daylight Saving Time, Halloween, and other outdoor events approaching, to remain vigilant, whether you're driving or walking.