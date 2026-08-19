Denver still on path to rebuild City Park Bandstand by June 2027

Denver officials say they are still on track to rebuild the City Park Bandstand by June 2027.

The City Park Bandstand was destroyed by a fire in March, and the rebuilding process isn't exactly straightforward.

City of Denver

In addition to fundraising efforts to pay the $250,000 insurance deductible, the bandstand is located within a historic district, and city officials require an additional step of approval before moving forward with construction. This week they surpassed an important milestone.

The burned structure remains front and center for visitors even six months later.

"I come here just about every day," said Omar, who lives nearby. "I go for my walks here around the park for about an hour, an hour and a half or so."

Omar also attends events like City Park Jazz.

"You sit over here and bring something to munch on and listen to some music, and life is good," Omar explained.

The bandstand at Denver's City Park is seen on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after a fire destroyed the almost 100-year-old structure. Jessica Abegg

But the park experience has changed drastically since the bandstand burned back in March.

"It's really an eyesore, and it was such a big part of this park," Omar added.

Park regulars would like to see it torn down, as would the city, but there's a catch. Dozens of federally protected birds call it home.

"They're nesting swallows, and they really like to find all of the nooks and crannies, which happen to be in the roof of the structure and then underneath," said Katie Russell, a project manager for Denver Parks and Recreation. "So, we are patiently waiting for them to fledge."

In the meantime, the city has been busy drawing up plans for the new structure and presented them to the Landmark Preservation Commission for approval Tuesday.

Crowd listens to the Denver Municipal Band at one of its regular concerts in the City Park Bandstand Jack Riddle/The Denver Post via Getty Images

DPR's plans, which pay homage to previous iterations of the bandstand, were approved with conditions by the commission, paving the way for the city to reach its goal of having the structure completed by June of next year.

"Everyone is very much wanting to see this restored and/or rebuilt," said Russell. "That's why we're being, expediting this as well as just to get the people what they want."

The next step in the timeline to rebuild is to tear down the existing structure, which the city won't be able to do until sometime this fall.