Denver passengers face lingering delays after FAA ground stop as airlines work to return to normal

Passengers are finally reunited with their luggage and are making their way home after a chaotic weekend of travel following last week's FAA ground stop. But while flights are getting back in the air, the disruption is still leaving some travelers stranded. At Denver International Airport, some travelers are still facing long waits, missed connections, and unexpected overnight stays.

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"There are a lot of people upstairs. They're going to be sleeping in this airport instead of a hotel tonight," said Eric Frew, one of many passengers spending a large part of his weekend at the airport.

"I've been sitting in the airport since I don't know 10:30 or so, and now there's no more hope for today," Frew said of his six delays.

The ground stop triggered thousands of flight delays and cancellations, leaving passengers and airline crews out of position across the country.

Greg Young and his wife were among those affected. They said that their cancelled flight left them stranded in Newark, but they managed to make the most of the unexpected delay.

"We rebooked a flight for two days later, and luckily, my cousin lived 10 miles away, so we 'Ubered' over to his place, and we got an extra family visit out of the deal that we hadn't planned on," Young said.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz interviews passenger Eric Frew. CBS

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that airlines were working toward returning to full capacity on Monday.

"When you have a ground stop like on Friday, we have airplanes and crews that are out of position, so it takes a little bit of time for the airlines to get back and choreographed and at full capacity and operations, but we're well on our way," Duffy said.

Some passengers are finally getting closer to their destinations, though the journey has been anything but easy.

Pete Barcines was on his way out of the airport Sunday after more than 24 hours of travel.

When asked if he was excited for his flight home, Barcines said, "We'll see. You never know, right? That's the nature of aviation. You deal with schedules and technology. Let me put it that way."

Transportation experts are urging travelers to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport, as schedules and operations continue to stabilize.

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This week, Denver International Airport is expected to share its expectations for the number of passengers that will head through TSA over the holiday season.