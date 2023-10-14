Passenger in hit-and-run car sentenced for killing driver

A driver who crashed into the back of another car and drove away from the scene became involved in a argument with his passenger last year.

It was an accident and argument that cost 22-year-old Ricardo "Ricky" Santos his life.

Santos was shot by 20-year-old Vincent Tapia after the two men pulled over to "fight" about the hit-and-run incident, according to a witness.

Ricardo "Ricky" Santos Family via GoFundMe

Tapia shot Santos twice with a revolver that Santos had handed him prior to the collision.

Thursday, a Denver District Court judge sentenced Tapia to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. A jury had convicted Tapia of 2nd Degree Murder in August.

"This is another senseless act of violence and further evidence of the tragedy that often results when handguns are used to resolve disputes. I am very pleased that Vincent Tapia will pay a significant price for his actions that day," Denver District Attorney Beth McCann stated in a press release announcing the conclusion of the case.

The two men were riding with two females in Santos's car the night of April 1, 2022. The two females only knew "Vinny," they told police investigators, but not the driver, Santos. They both told investigators the two men were "drinking tequila and smoking marijuana in the car as they were driving to a club," as stated in an arrest affidavit.

Both also witnessed Santos hand a revolver to Tapia as they drove.

While travelling on Federal Boulevard, Santos's car rear-ended another vehicle. Santos drove away and the two men immediately started arguing, the females stated.

Vincent Tapia Denver District Attorney's Office

Santos pulled the car over at 16th Avenue and Irving Street, about four blocks west of Empower Field. The two men both got out of the car. During their confrontation, Tapia pulled out the revolver and fired at Santos, then ran, the females stated.

Denver Police Department officers found Tapia "sprinting....about five blocks away from the scene and within minutes of the 911 call," as stated in the arrest affidavit. They took him into custody and, during a search, found the revolver on Tapia.

Santos was pronounced deceased at Denver Health Medical Center about 20 minutes after the first calls came into 9-1-1 dispatch.

Prosecutors had sought a conviction for 1st Degree Murder, according to online court records.

The Santos family published an online fundraiser to gather funds for his burial. In an invitation to his funeral, his family wrote, "anyone who knows Rico knows he like to have fun and wouldn't want all the tears. So please ... let's have a great time remembering and honoring him."