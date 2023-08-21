Denver opens cooling centers in rec centers, libraries during extreme heat on Monday

The City of Denver is opening cooling centers across the city during what First Alert Meteorologists are calling a First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme heat forecast for Monday. The heat advisory is expected to have some seeking support from the heat in cooling centers.

Credit: CBS4

Many areas near the Front Range to the Nebraska and Kansas state lines will be close to 100 degrees and as a result, a Heat Advisory is in place from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Denver Parks and Recreation is offering space within each of its recreation centers for the public during normal business hours in order to cool off during the extreme heat. The designated area will be staffed with access to drinking water, restrooms and a place to sit.

Denver Public Library locations are available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the heat. The following library branches are open on Monday: Central Library, Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, Hadley Branch Library, Hampden Branch Library, Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library, Sam Gary Branch Library, Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library and Schlessman Family Branch Library. For information about library hours visit: denverlibrary.org/locations.

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

High temperatures can cause illness, as excessive heat can increase your body's core temperature. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a heat illness happens when your body is unable to dissipate heat effectively. Personal factors, like age, obesity, dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use can all play a role in your body's ability to cool off during hot weather. Those who are at highest risk for heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.

With these extremely hot temperatures, Denver Public Health & Environment offers these tips to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver's cooling stations

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down

Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter

Don't drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest

If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen

Pace your activity and rest often

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat

Heat illness, including heat stroke, can be dangerous and even fatal if not treated appropriately. Symptoms of heat-related illness can include: red or itchy skin, muscle pain or cramps, shallow breathing, elevated body temperature, a weak but quick pulse, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, dizziness or fainting.

During periods of extreme heat, check on friends and neighbors to be sure they are safe and remember to never leave children unattended in a hot car.

Street outreach teams are cautioning persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness of heat illness and providing referrals to shelters and cooling centers. Denver's network of shelters provides a setting where individuals experiencing homelessness can seek refuge from severe weather while getting connected to case management and other stability services. For more information on overnight and day shelters for individuals and families, visit the Department of Housing Stability's Find Shelter webpage.