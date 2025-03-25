Denver officer with airport bureau accused of misdemeanor domestic violence in Brighton, police say

Denver Officer Troy Smith is facing a misdemeanor charge related to a domestic violence assault after he was arrested in Brighton recently, Denver Police Department shared a in press release Tuesday.

According to DPD, Smith was arrested March 21 for the investigation of Third-Degree Assault–Domestic Violence (a Class 1 misdemeanor). The nature of the arrest was unknown at the time of the release.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Adams County court system, where Smith is being investigated, and is waiting to receive information that will expand on the scope of his arrest.

According to DPD, "Officer Smith joined DPD in 2007 and was most recently assigned to DPD's Airport Police Bureau. Officer Smith has been placed in a non-patrol assignment and will remain in that role while the case makes its way through the judicial process."

The police department said it will complete its administrative review of Smith once the legal process is completed.

On Tuesday, Adams County court's public information officer confirmed a case had not yet officially been filed against Smith, so more charges could be forthcoming. Smith was scheduled for his next court appearance Wednesday.