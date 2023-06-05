Company designs rugs based on the Denver Nuggets, donates money raised to those in need in South Africa

For weeks the Boulder group Tuft Love has been making Denver Nuggets-themed rugs.

CBS

The first time they made one this postseason the home team won Game 1 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals against the Lakers and now they feel like they have to keep it going.

Geoff Wanamaker is the co-founder of Tuft Love.

"Since they started winning a game the first week we made a rug, it was time to keep going with the trend," said Wanamaker.

This is their way of showing support.

"We hope that our small little gesture is leading the charge for the good luck that the Nuggets need to win," added Wanamaker.

CBS

But their business goes beyond supporting their favorite basketball team. Wanamaker and his childhood friend Zahier began this partnership in 2020 to give back to their community in South Africa.

Growing up in South Africa, Wanamaker faced a lot of challenges and later realized he was dealing with PTSD from past experiences.

Now most funds from their tufting classes and equipment they sell goes to Spinnekop, a nonprofit in Cape Town, South Africa.

"So we started basically as a company to fund a nonprofit called Spinnekop which is an African word for spider. Our concept is weaving the webs of social change. We're giving survivors of gender-based violence employment opportunity in Cape Town, South Africa. So, we sell these machines we teach these classes and what we do with the profits are we hire and train survivor of gender-based violence," said Wanamaker.

They specifically hire or look for people that have experienced trauma at the hands of other people based on their gender.

"So women leaving abusive relationships, LGBTIQQ youth that have been victimized, and we basically have a workshop at the University of Cape Town Student Annex where we hire and train and get them full time employment," added Wanamaker.

They call it tufting to heal trauma. Tuft Love started their mission in 2020.

They're continuing their mission now while also cheering on the Nuggets, hoping they bring the first NBA Championship in franchise history to the city.