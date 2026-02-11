Denver Nuggets hit the court for Special Olympics basketball clinic

The Denver Nuggets hit the court not to practice for the next big game but to shoot hoops with some athletes from Special Olympics Colorado. On Tuesday, Nuggets players, including Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Bruce Brown, and Peyton Watson, were putting their skills to the test with the younger generation of players.

Some 100 Special Olympics athletes took on the pros at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic at the Special Olympics basketball clinic at the Ball Arena. CBS

As much fun as the kids have, it might just be the Nuggets who love it most.

"I think it's great! They put a smile on your face, for sure. It's amazing the energy they have and how happy they are and they're living in the moment," said Jokic.

"Just the opportunity and how much the kids enjoy basketball and the chance to be in the NBA arena and play with NBA players, I think it's really special," said Gordon.

The Denver Nuggets' Bruce Brown at the Special Olympics basketball clinic. CBS

"The game is amazing, but you use the game as a tool to inspire kids to inspire the next generation of people who want to do it and have aspirations to do it as well, and I think the outreach to the community just means so much," said Watson.

Special Olympics athletes traveled to Denver from all over Colorado for a chance to dribble and dunk with their favorite Nuggets players.