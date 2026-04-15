Denver Nuggets first round NBA Playoffs schedule released for matchup with Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets have released their schedule for their postseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The NBA Playoffs first-round series features the Nuggets, the No. 3 seed, and the Wolves, the No. 6 seed.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets and Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves battle for a rebound in the second half at Ball Arena on March 1, 2026. Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images

The series begins on Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena. Game 1 starts at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time and it will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Then on Monday night, Game 2 at Ball Arena will begin at 8:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The series then shifts to Minnesota, and the players get a couple of extra days of rest. Game 3 and Game 4 will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Game 3 will take place on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time and will be broadcast on Prime Video. Game 4 will take place on Saturday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.

If necessary, Game 5 would take place at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday April 27, Game 6 would take place at the Target Center in Minnesota on Thursday, April 30, and Game 7 would take place on Saturday, May 2 in Denver. The start times and broadcasters for those games have yet to be announced.

In an article featuring CBS Sports writers' predictions for the playoffs, John Gonzalez says "the Nuggets are also hot at the right time, having won 12 straight to finish out the regular season."

Nuggets guard Christian Braun told reporters after practice on Tuesday that win streak has certainly helped with the team's confidence. So has having a mostly healthy roster heading into the postseason.

"The more healthy we get, the more confident we get, and I think practice had a really good start," Braun said. "The focus has been good."

The Nuggets won three of their four regular season games against Minnesota, but they are still stinging from their second-round playoff loss to the Wolves two seasons ago.

"They got us last (time we met in the playoffs), so we've got to get them back," Braun said.