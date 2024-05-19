Denver Nuggets fall to Timberwolves in Game 7, season ends in disappointing fashion

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 98-90 at Ball Arena on Sunday in Game 7. They were hoping to be only the sixth NBA team to come back in the playoffs in a seven-game series when they were down 0-2 following losses at home in the first two games. It didn't happen, and now Denver's season is over.

Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets holds Karl-Anthony Towns (32) of the Minnesota Timberwolves at bay during the second quarter at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, May 19, 2024. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Nuggets became the fifth consecutive defending champion to fail to reach the conference finals. Behind Jamal Murray's 24 first-half points, the Nuggets raced to a 53-38 halftime lead and Murray's 3-pointer with 10:50 left in the third pushed Denver's lead to 58-38.

Then the Wolves turned to their defense, the NBA's stingiest, to get back into the game, and they closed the quarter on a 28-9 run to pull to 67-66 heading into the fourth.

Rudy Gobert gave the Wolves their first lead since the first quarter with a bucket to start the fourth and when Karl-Anthony Towns picked up his fifth foul, Naz Reid, the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, helped keep Minnesota ahead. In one crucial stretch that started with Minnesota ahead 85-82, Reid had two free throws and a dunk before feeding Edwards for a back-breaking 3-pointer that put the Wolves ahead 92-82 with three minutes left.

Murray, coming off a 4-for-18 shooting performance in the Nuggets' 115-70 loss in Game 6 -- the largest ever in the playoffs by a reigning champion -- led Denver with 35 points. Jokic added 34 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before tipoff he didn't think Game 7 would be a blowout after the ones delivered in Games 2, 3 and 6. He figured it would come down to the wire, but "maybe not because this is one of the strangest series I've ever been a part of."

The Nuggets' big blown lead only added to the oddity of the series.

The Wolves will now face the Dallas Mavericks in the next round.