Denver Nuggets draft Julian Strawther, Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson

The Nuggets went in search of some cost-control players in the NBA draft Thursday night to build around a core that includes Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. This approach may be a way to bring back sixth man Bruce Brown, who opted out and is set to be a free agent. Or another veteran eager to help defend the title.

CBS

Denver picked up Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther at No. 29 and Penn State point guard Jalen Pickett at No. 32 as part of a deal with the Indiana Pacers. They also got Hunter Tyson out of Clemson with the 37th selection.

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther drives to the basket during the NCAA Division I Men's Championship Elite Eight round basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the UConn Huskies on March 25, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Nuggets are hoping to strike gold again, like they did last summer when they took Christian Braun out of Kansas at No. 21. Braun turned in valuable minutes off the bench during the Nuggets' run to their first championship.