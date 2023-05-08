Nonprofits prepare for possible surge of migrants, say they need more funds

The City of Denver is seeing an increasing number of migrants over the past week. With the federal COVID-era immigration rule known as Title 42 set to expire on Thursday, May 11, the city has begun to see an increased number of new migrant arrivals from the southern border.

According to the city, for much of April about 20-30 migrants were arriving in Denver each day. Over the past week, they saw hundreds. As of Friday morning, the figure was over 660. The City of Denver adds two out of their four migrant shelters were at capacity, while the other two nearly reaching capacity.

Though shelter availability will fluctuate between newly arriving migrants and departing migrants, nonprofits like Servicios de La Raza say they are already feeling the pressure.

Starting Monday, Denver will follow updated federal guidance to provide emergency shelter to only those newly arriving migrants who have been processed by U.S. immigration officials, and that is if there is capacity.

Carmelita Cervantes is the director of Servicios de la Raza's essential services unit. She says right now they're using a grant from the state to help migrants with necessities and it is not enough.

"It's not enough, I think within six days that we were active we were at $100,000, so it looks like we are going to be running out of money," said Cervantes.

The nonprofit works to help those newly arriving migrants by providing them with shelter, food, clothes and other necessities.

But in the last few weeks, they've seen an increase in demand.

"We are services for the people and at the end of the day we are all human beings," said Cervantes.

With Title 42 set to expire next week and the City of Denver's update to provide shelter to only arriving migrants who have gone through the immigration process, nonprofits like Servicios de la Raza understands their role in the next few months will be huge.

"It's just a basic need. Food and shelter is a basic need, so when they come I think that's the basic need. I think getting into what their status is, is a no... they just want to eat, they want shelter," said Cervantes.

The nonprofit says they want to help as many people as they can, they just need the city to work with them. Cervantes says extending their time at the shelter would give nonprofits more time to find shelter. Right now with the policy in place in the city, migrants can only stay in the shelter for about 30 days.

Since 2020 DHS has used Title 42 to expel migrants more than 2.7 million times

Denver says it will continue to connect everyone who arrives in the city with support services and resources, regardless of immigration status. All arriving migrants and those exiting emergency shelters will be provided with backpacks filled with hygiene products and have access to the resources listed in the following guides:

Recently, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Denver would receive only $909,000 of the $332.5 million available through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The city continues to call on Congress and the Biden administration to address this nationwide issue and advocate for local communities such as Denver that have been disproportionately tasked with handling and managing what is a growing national humanitarian crisis.

Since December, the City of Denver has sheltered and helped support more than 7,700 migrants from the southern border at a cost of over $14 million through May 5.

The city will continue to collaborate with government, non-government and faith-based partners and stakeholders to provide services and connect new arrivals with resources. Organizations interested in getting involved or providing support can contact the city at donations@denvergov.org.