Denver motorcycle officer seriously hurt after mechanical failure causes crash

The response to a crash involving a Denver police motorcycle officer caused a delay during morning traffic on Interstate 25 Thursday.

CBS

According to DPD, just before 5:30 a.m., the officer was catching up to a vehicle he observed traveling at a high speed when the motorcycle had a mechanical failure. This caused the officer and the motorcycle to slide on the interstate near 23rd Ave.

The police department responded to the officer, who was taken to treat serious injuries. DPD said he will be OK.

Note: DPD confirmed the officer never used his lights or actively attempted any traffic stop, so there is no investigation into the vehicle that was potentially speeding, and the vehicle was not considered to have left a scene.