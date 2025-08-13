Denver metro area firefighters warn of dangers after multiple vegetation fires break out

Firefighters say every season in Colorado is fire season, but right now, conditions are perfect for fires to spark. South Metro Fire Rescue has had to be vigilant about fighting this week's small vegetation fires to prevent a bigger disaster.

"What we're finding is just real hot, dry weather conditions, and this vegetation is just so dry," said Brian Willie, Communications Specialist for South Metro Fire Rescue. "Yesterday we had a vegetation fire that was just under an acre. And then again, this morning, we had a very small vegetation fire that was about 25 by 25 square feet."

Both were extinguished quickly thanks to the hard work of firefighters, but given the current conditions, they say fires could go from small to large very quickly

"As hot as it's been and as dry as it's been, we just always want to take precaution, and we're asking the public to take precaution," said Willie.

They want to make sure everyone is following local fire restrictions. In the south metro area, all three counties are in stage one restrictions. That means no open flame and making sure you extinguish fires properly.

"And please, no more fireworks. Leave the fireworks," said Willie.

Plus, they say if you have flammable materials like rags soaked in combustibles, make sure to store and dispose of them properly.

Again, this week, South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire where some rags caught fire. They say this could have very easily spread, given the conditions, because most of the south metro area is in the wildlife urban interface, where nature meets civilization.

"That's where that vegetation has really grown and really dried out. And that vegetation is really high right now, but it's all just so dry. That's where the concern is, for any small spark could really cause a vegetation fire to grow," said Willie.

But if a fire does break out in your neighborhood, don't worry, South Metro is ready to protect your home and life.

"We're jumping on these as quick as possible," said Willie.

Another thing to be mindful of when you mow your lawn is that it can cause a fire if your blade strikes a rock and causes a spark. Firefighters say just that much flame can lead to Colorado's next destructive wildfire.