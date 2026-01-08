Denver metro area school to remain closed after crawl space fire, Thunder Vista students attend other schools

After a fire in the crawl space during winter break at one school in the Denver metro area, Thunder Vista P-8 students will attend different schools through the end of the month. The fire broke out in the early morning hours on Dec. 27.

North Metro Fire Rescue crews said they were able to extinguish the fire before it spread beyond the crawl space. Unfortunately, the fire caused smoke, electrical and plumbing damage that will need to be repaired before students and staff can return, according to Adams 12 Five Star Schools.

Thunder Vista P-8 Adams 12 Five Star Schools

At the time of the fire, the building was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

Thunder Vista will remain closed through the end of January for repairs. What caused the fire is being investigated.

Thunder Vista students will resume in-person learning on Jan. 12 at four temporary learning sites. The school district said that students will be paired with their regular teachers and classmates during this time. The district will also provide transportation to and from each of the four temporary learning sites, as well as before and after school care at the three elementary schools.

"Our top priority is to ensure students can continue safe, in-person learning with as much consistency as possible," said Beau Foubert, deputy superintendent, in a statement. "I'm grateful to our school and district teams – and to the entire Thunder Vista community – for their flexibility and support as we worked quickly to develop a plan."

Under the temporary plan, students will attend school at the following locations by grade level:

Preschool, kindergarten and first grade: Centennial Elementary

Second and third grade: Arapahoe Ridge Elementary

Fourth and fifth grade: Hunters Glen Elementary

Grades 6-8: Shadow Ridge Middle School

Open house events are scheduled this week at each school to allow students and families to visit their temporary locations before classes resume.

Thunder Vista P-8 is located at 3461 Preble Creek Parkway in Broomfield.