Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver metro area police search for porch pirate on yellow bike stealing in Reunion neighborhood

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Commerce City are searching for a porch pirate who has been stealing packages from a Reunion neighborhood. Investigators said so far, it hasn't been a lucrative crime for the thief who has found dog food, car parts, and mouthwash inside those packages. 

reunion-porch-pirate-vo7a-transfer-frame-26-copy.jpg
Commerce City police are searching for a porch pirate on a distinctive yellow bike who is targeting a Reunion neighborhood.  Commerce City Police

The suspect has been captured on surveillance video riding a distinctive yellow bike before he takes packages off porches. Investigators are asking for the public's help in catching him. 

reunion-porch-pirate-vo7a-transfer-frame-428-copy.jpg
Police in Commerce City are searching for a porch pirate in the Reunion neighborhood.  Commerce City Police

Those who believe this man has stolen their packages, or if they have seen him in their neighborhood, investigators are asking them to contact Commerce City Police Officer Brisnehan at cbrisnehan@c3gov.com.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue