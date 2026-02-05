Denver metro area police search for porch pirate on yellow bike stealing in Reunion neighborhood

Police in Commerce City are searching for a porch pirate who has been stealing packages from a Reunion neighborhood. Investigators said so far, it hasn't been a lucrative crime for the thief who has found dog food, car parts, and mouthwash inside those packages.

Commerce City police are searching for a porch pirate on a distinctive yellow bike who is targeting a Reunion neighborhood. Commerce City Police

The suspect has been captured on surveillance video riding a distinctive yellow bike before he takes packages off porches. Investigators are asking for the public's help in catching him.

Those who believe this man has stolen their packages, or if they have seen him in their neighborhood, investigators are asking them to contact Commerce City Police Officer Brisnehan at cbrisnehan@c3gov.com.