Firefighter rescue efforts hampered by clutter during deadly Denver metro area house fire

One person died in a house fire on Sunday morning in the southwest Denver metro area.

Around 8:50 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue said they were called to the scene of a house fire in the 1100 block of S. Owens Court in Jefferson County. Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the home.

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When firefighters arrived at the scene, they began searching for people inside the house, but said it was difficult to get through.

WMF said, "Due to the large amount of personal belongings in every room, firefighters had to remove boxes and other objects to clear a path."

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Firefighters did find one person inside, but they did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.