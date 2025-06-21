Denver metro area fights auto thefts with high-tech solution, free prevention program

As auto theft continues to impact drivers across Colorado, one local police department is stepping up with a high-tech solution, and residents are taking notice.

Doug Hall, a Ford F-150 owner, knows the risks all too well. "I drive a Ford F-150, which is on the list of top vehicles stolen in the Denver metro area," he said. "If we go out to dinner, obviously the vehicle is parked there, and it's subject to theft!"

So, when Hall saw a post on social media about "Westy Trax," a free auto theft prevention and recovery program from the Westminster Police Department, he didn't hesitate. "I was excited about signing up, and fortunately, I was able to be here today to get my tag in my vehicle."

The program provides drivers with tracking devices like Apple AirTags to discreetly install in their vehicles, making it easier to recover stolen cars and deter theft altogether.

"We are rolling out our Westy Trax auto theft prevention program. We're providing AirTags and tags to possible victims of auto theft," explained Westminster Police Detective Dustin LeDoux.

The program comes on the heels of promising results. Between 2023 and 2024, Westminster saw a 21% decrease in auto thefts and has achieved an 86% recovery rate so far in 2025.

"We want to continue to help folks make the best decisions with the information available to help keep their cars safe," said Kale Gould with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

Saturday morning's installation event filled up quickly, with all available slots claimed. But Westminster PD says this won't be the last opportunity. Another event is already in the works for later this year.

So, how are residents feeling after installing their tracking devices? "Good. Much safer," said Hall

Find more info on the program here.