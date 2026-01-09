Watch CBS News
Denver metro and Colorado snow totals from Friday

By Dave Aguilera

Friday's storm system finally brought in some much needed moisture to parts of Colorado. Officially, Denver picked up only 1 inch of snow at Denver International Airport. But, other spots in the state were received much more than that. 

The highest amounts were in the mountains and areas around the southside of the Palmer Divide.

The reason most of the snow was on the southern periphery of the Denver metro area down into southern Colorado is the second storm took a track farther south turning into an Albuquerque Low. This set up typically, gives areas south of the Palmer Divide into the Southeastern Plains a better chance for heavier snow.

If you are skiing or boarding this weekend many mountain ski areas picked up some welcome moisture as well! With amounts ranging from 6 to 12 inches by the end of the day on Friday.

