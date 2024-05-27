Denver Memorial Day forecast: Sunny, warm and dry

Gorgeous weather is on tap for your Memorial Day in Colorado. In Denver, we will have sunny and dry conditions with daytime highs in the upper 70s. There's a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm south of I-70 in the afternoon, but otherwise dry conditions are expected for the Denver metro area.

The wind will be much calmer today with wind gusts reaching 15 to 20 mph through the afternoon.

This week we will settle into an early summer weather pattern with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms each and every afternoon.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will stay above average with daytime highs in the low 80s.

