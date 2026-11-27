The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Friday issued a Medina Alert after a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Denver. It happened just before noon at a busy intersection just west of the city's Central Park neighborhood.



CBS

The person who died was struck at 11:57 a.m. near the meeting of Quebec Street and East 36th Avenue.

The CBI released of a photo of the SUV that it's believed was involved. It was described as a 2013 blue Chevy Equinox with the Colorado license plate CUXV55. The CBI said it may have visible damage to the front end on the passenger side.



CBI



Anyone who spots what they think is the vehicle is asked to call 911 or Denver police at 720-913-2000.