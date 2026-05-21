Denver Mayor Mike Johnston says homelessness reaches 9-year low

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said overall homelessness in the city is down 12.5%, reaching a nine-year low, according to the city's data on street homelessness.

The 2026 Point-In-Time Count found 518 people living on the streets of Denver, which is a 64% reduction since 2023 and the lowest number on record since 2017.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston CBS

Johnston said during a news conference on Wednesday that the city and social service partners have taken specific steps to reach that milestone, including improving outreach to people living on the streets and connecting them to services, jobs and permanent housing.

"That means fewer people are returning to homelessness, and most importantly, that means they are moving to permanent housing and staying housed," said Johnston.

The mayor said sheltered homelessness among youths fell by 28%, with street homelessness falling 57%.

Johnston's office said the city will continue focusing on outreach efforts on the ground in order to meet the goal of reducing street homelessness by 75% by 2027. The mayor said the city has helped more than 8,500 people access shelter and assisted 7,700 people in transitioning to permanent housing since July 2023.

Arapahoe County also released its 2026 PIT Count, reporting a 35% drop in unsheltered homelessness, and no families were found sleeping outside.