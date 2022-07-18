Denver Mayor Hancock gives last State of the City address

From a podium at the Montbello Recreation Center, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock gave his final State of the City address. In it he recapped his history with the city, not only as a lifelong resident, but as a public servant.

"When I became Mayor, Denver was struggling to recover from the Great Recession. We rebuilt our economy, created new opportunities and reinvested in our neighborhoods," Hancock said in his speech.

He outlined how the city was deeply impacted by the global pandemic. And how the city is in the midst of rebuilding again.

"We're moving forward - with our eyes set firmly on a city built on justice," he said.

He described justice in housing, employment, education and opportunity. He urged that as the city builds back after the pandemic that policies and initiatives hold true to the values of Denver.

"We all bear a responsibility to fight for our freedoms, to fight for our collective well-being," he said.

Hancock promised to continue to build an economy that is fair and rooted in justice. Topping that agenda was the affordable housing crisis and the growing population of people living on the streets that the city has been struggling with for many years.

Hancock outlined his housing accomplishments so far, including rehousing 13,000 homeless neighbors, creating or preserving nearly 9,000 affordable homes, expanding shelter serves to a year-round, 24/7 model.

"My vision, and I know you share this vision, is for a city where far fewer people live on our streets," Hancock said.

Despite the affordable housing gains the city has made, there is still a significant population that live outdoors. The Mayor sited efforts to open hotels and other properties as temporary housing, as well as experimenting with new ideas like Safe Outdoor Spaces and Tiny Home Villages. He promised to increase, and intensify outreach efforts to this population.

In conjunction with housing, Hancock wants to invest $2 million in ARPA funds into the Denver Basic Income Project. The fund will provide more than 140 women and families currently in shelters with $1,000 a month for a year in direct cash assistance.

"This will help them move into stable housing, and provide support so they can stay housed, while opening space in our shelters to serve more people," Hancock said in his speech.

Hancock said that the city launched a down payment assistance program for people who lived in neighborhoods targeted by racist practices, like redlining. Minority and women-owned small businesses can benefit from the city's first equity-focused business investment fund. And, Hancock is establishing an innovation center focused on supporting entrepreneurs of color.

"Justice is an economy that works for everyone," he said.

As every American, including Denverites, struggle with the economic impacts of inflation, Hancock said that he's directed every city department to identify ways to lower costs, and to promote assistance programs that can provide relief.

He called for climate action rooted in justice. He touted the Climate Protection Fund as working to reduce emissions, build resilience in communities, and grow a climate action workforce. He said that the fund has provided money for solar for schools and low-income families, 2,000 new trees in vulnerable neighborhoods, and the new e-bike rebate program.

"We've made a $200 million local commitment over the next five years to take climate action, with half of it focused on the vulnerable communities most at risk from climate change," Hancock said.

Hancock called Denver a leader and innovator in public safety and better policing, siting the requirement of body-worn cameras, a rewritten use-of-force policy, and the promotion de-escalation tactics. He also recognized the STAR program, which allows public health responders to handle certain distress calls.

"And in the coming months, we will open our Assessment, Intake and Diversion Center, providing an alternative to jail for issues better addressed by treatment and behavioral health resources," he said.

In 2020, Mayor Hancock announced his plan to open the Denver Institute of Racial Equity, Innovation and Reconciliation, which would research racism, bias, inclusion, and practices of reconciliation and develop programs and trainings in those areas. Hancock says that organization is now off the ground.

Mayor Hancock did acknowledge the increase in violent crime that has gripped the city. He touted efforts to take guns off the streets and efforts to ban certain guns, and the carrying of guns in certain spaces. However, he said that tied in with the violence is the impact of drugs on the community, particularly fentanyl.

"Over the next two years, Denver will receive its first $8 million from the nation opioid settlement. I'm committed to seeing these dollars directed toward supporting service providers and improving capacity at treatment programs," Hancock said.

Finally, Hancock talked about the importance of investing in the city's children. The city opened it's first Youth Empowerment Center to provide kids a safe, positive environment. Hancock promised four more center by 2024.

In closing, Hancock recommitted to leaving the city better than when he came to office.

"A year from now, I will hand these duties on to the next mayor. Every day until then is a new opportunity to improve the lives of every Denver resident." he said.