Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver mayor names Denver International Airport interim CEO

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has named an interim CEO at Denver International Airport after Phil Washington announced his retirement earlier this month. The airport's Chief Operating Officer, Dave LaPorte, will serve as CEO effective Aug. 3. 

Washington's retirement goes into effect Aug. 1. 

According to the mayor's office, LaPorte has served in several leadership roles at the airport since 2012, including senior vice president of airport infrastructure. His early career includes Southwest Airlines. 

david-laporte-new-interim-ceo-denver-international-airport-copy.png
Dave LaPorte  Denver International Airport

"Denver International Airport is one of the world's premier airports, and it's vital that an experienced, steady leader guide the organization during this transition period," said Johnston in a statement. "Dave has earned the respect of his colleagues, our airline partners, and the aviation industry, and I am confident he will lead the airport successfully during the interim."

LaPorte will oversee airport operations, strategic and workforce initiatives as interim CEO, including maintaining the airport's focus on safety, customer service, and operational excellence. 

According to the mayor's office, the city will conduct a nationwide search for the airport's next CEO, which includes community input during the final stage and requires confirmation by the Denver City Council.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue