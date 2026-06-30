Denver mayor names Denver International Airport interim CEO

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has named an interim CEO at Denver International Airport after Phil Washington announced his retirement earlier this month. The airport's Chief Operating Officer, Dave LaPorte, will serve as CEO effective Aug. 3.

Washington's retirement goes into effect Aug. 1.

According to the mayor's office, LaPorte has served in several leadership roles at the airport since 2012, including senior vice president of airport infrastructure. His early career includes Southwest Airlines.

Dave LaPorte Denver International Airport

"Denver International Airport is one of the world's premier airports, and it's vital that an experienced, steady leader guide the organization during this transition period," said Johnston in a statement. "Dave has earned the respect of his colleagues, our airline partners, and the aviation industry, and I am confident he will lead the airport successfully during the interim."

LaPorte will oversee airport operations, strategic and workforce initiatives as interim CEO, including maintaining the airport's focus on safety, customer service, and operational excellence.

According to the mayor's office, the city will conduct a nationwide search for the airport's next CEO, which includes community input during the final stage and requires confirmation by the Denver City Council.