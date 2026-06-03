Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington announces retirement

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington announced his retirement on Wednesday. According to the airport, Washington's retirement will be effective Aug. 1.

"I am honored to have served the public for so many years," said Washington in a statement. "But this was a long-planned decision. I've worked in transportation and infrastructure, and we have accomplished so much, but my greatest accomplishments have been about building world-class organizations driven by vision, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to people. I am deeply proud of the work we have done and know that DEN remains in good hands with a talented team of dedicated professionals."

DENVER, CO - MAY 12 : Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington speaks during a press conference at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Most recently, Washington announced that the airport will build passenger walkways between the concourses. He was also a central figure in the investigation into the death of a man who walked onto the runway in front of a plane preparing to take off.

"Phil Washington has helped guide DEN through an extraordinary period of growth and opportunity," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a statement. "His leadership has had a transformational impact on DEN and the aviation industry, helping position our airport as a global leader in innovation, connectivity and customer experience. Phil's legacy will be felt for generations, particularly the many lives that have been and will be impacted through the Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation."

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Washington was nominated for his current position nearly five years ago by then-Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Washington replaced Kim Day, who had run DIA for the previous 13 years.