Denver mayor helps break ground on new affordable housing project named after Hattie McDaniel

Denver mayor helps break ground on new affordable housing project in Five Points

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston helped other community leaders break ground on a new affordable housing project on Wednesday. The Hattie McDaniel is named after the first Black woman to win an Academy Award.

The affordable housing complex is located in a former RTD parking lot in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

The ground breaking on The Hattie McDaniel housing complex in Five Points. CBS

It will be available to people earning up to 80% of the area's median income.

Community leaders say it will help families build their wealth.

"We know that the biggest way we can close the wealth gaps that exist in this city and this country is through homeownership. That is the way that families build wealth and pass on wealth," said Johnston.

Denver's Department of Housing Stability is providing nearly $5 million for the project. Johnston said the city wants to do more projects like this one in the future.

McDaniel also attended East High School.