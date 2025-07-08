Denver man arrested, accused of scamming $153K from Northern Colorado man

A Denver man has been arrested and accused of stealing more than $150,000 from a Northern Colorado man, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe there could be more victims.

Last month, investigators in Larimer County received information about a suspected fraud that began in January. The adult male victim told investigators that a family friend had introduced him to William "Billy" Harris.

William "Billy" Harris Larimer County

Harris, 61, reportedly claimed he had inherited millions of dollars from a wealthy family member but needed help paying taxes before he could receive the funds.

According to investigators, over the course of six months, Harris asked the victim to withdraw and deliver cash to various locations around Larimer County and Denver. The suspect claimed this was necessary to unlock the alleged inheritance.

Investigators said the victim became suspicious in June and began searching for more information about Harris online and contacted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

That's when investigators said they determined the victim had been scammed out of approximately $153,000.

Harris was arrested on June 30 and booked into the Larimer County Jail for theft- $100,000-$1,000,000.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have been scammed by Harris. Anyone with information about Harris or who may have been victimized by him should contact LCSO Investigator Bryce Hinrichs at (970) 498-5542. People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.