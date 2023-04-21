Denver man killed rescuing family from violence in Sudan

Abubakr Masha and his cousin Tawir Tawir immigrated to Colorado from Sudan together decades ago. After a successful career as a taxi driver, Abubakr built a house in Khartoum, Sudan and sent his wife and three daughters to live there while he supported them from Colorado. It was a decision he grew to regret.

Abubakr Masha CBS

"He told me he made the wrong decision when he sent them there. He goes there to bring them to safety," said Tawir.

A civil war has erupted in Sudan between the military and a militia group named the Rapid Support Forces or RSF. Abubakr went to Sudan to bring his family home. He had only been there for a short time when tragedy struck.

"The so-called Rapid Support Forces (are) using these checkpoints, to kill and to shoot. That's what has taken place," said a family friend who witnessed the incident in Sudan but wished to remain anonymous.

Abubakr and his family were riding in their car when soldiers opened fire on them.

"The shot from here and it came out... and the kids saw that," said Tawir.

Tawir tawir CBS

Now his family is hiding out in Sudan mourning and looking for a way to get out without their husband and father. Tawir says they are doing everything they can to finish what Abubakr started.

"Already we contact the embassy to see if they can bring them here. I don't think they are safe now," said Tawir.

