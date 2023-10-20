Denver man believes sister and step mother were taken as hostages in Israel

The war in Israel and Gaza has hit too close to home for Ben Raanan, a theater artistic director in Denver, whose sister and stepmother are believed to have been taken as hostages.

17-year-old Natalie and her mother, Judith from Chicago, were visiting in Israel when Hamas stormed into the area where they were staying.

Ben said the first word of trouble came in a message, "my father received a text from Natalie in Hebrew stating that she heard gunshots and explosions outside."

It was the beginning of an attack that has left thousands of Israelis and Palestinians dead. Natalie and Judith's family received their grim news from a neighbor, who had watched out of the corner of his window as Natalie and Judith were taken out of the house and into a vehicle by Hamas at gunpoint.

Raanan Family

In Israel and other countries, it there have been emotional demonstrations calling for the hostages to be released. The streets of the Arab world have been filled with anger against Israel.

In Denver, Ben said they're only interested in getting their loved ones back.

"We are a peaceful family who believes in the sanctity of life for Israelis, Palestinians, for every civilian that did not ask to be a part of this," he said.

President Joe Biden personally contacted members of the family, offering words of comfort while they hope and pray for Natalie and Judith to be released.