Denver man's sister Natalie Raanan, stepmother Judith Raanan are the hostages released Friday in Israel-Hamas war

Denver man's sister, stepmother are the hostages released by Hamas

The war in Israel and Gaza has hit too close to home for Ben Raanan, a theater artistic director in Denver. His sister and stepmother -- 17-year-old Natalie Shoshana Raanan and her mother Judith Tai Raanan -- were taken as hostages. Early Friday afternoon the Israeli prime minister's office confirmed they have been released by Hamas.

Judith and Natalie Raanan CBS

The two women, who live in Chicago, were visiting with family in Israel when Hamas stormed into a kibbutz where they were staying.

Ben said on Thursday that the first word of trouble came in a message, "my father received a text from Natalie in Hebrew stating that she heard gunshots and explosions outside."

It was the beginning of an attack that has left thousands of Israelis and Palestinians dead and Israel's military accused Hamas of taking over 200 people hostage.

Natalie and Judith's family received their grim news from a neighbor, who had watched out of the corner of his window as Natalie and Judith were taken out of the house and into a vehicle by Hamas at gunpoint.

In Israel and other countries, it there have been emotional demonstrations calling for the hostages to be released. The streets of the Arab world have been filled with anger against Israel.

In Denver, Ben said they're only interested in getting their loved ones back.

Ben Raanan CBS

"We are a peaceful family who believes in the sanctity of life for Israelis, Palestinians, for every civilian that did not ask to be a part of this," he said.

President Joe Biden personally contacted members of the family, offering words of comfort.