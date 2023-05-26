Watch CBS News
Denver man arrested by Aurora police for alleged role in deadly-hit and-run

A Denver man was taken into custody by Aurora police for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

Authorities say the suspect, Jose Moya, drove off from the scene of the crash near East Colfax Avenue and North Joliet Street just after 11 p.m. 

jose-moya-aurora-police.png
Aurora Police Department

A 56-year-old man was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers located Moya four hours later on East Colfax Avenue and he was taken into custody. 

First published on May 26, 2023 / 2:32 PM

