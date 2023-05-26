Denver man arrested by Aurora police for alleged role in deadly-hit and-run

Denver man arrested by Aurora police for alleged deadly hit and run crash

A Denver man was taken into custody by Aurora police for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.

Authorities say the suspect, Jose Moya, drove off from the scene of the crash near East Colfax Avenue and North Joliet Street just after 11 p.m.

Aurora Police Department

A 56-year-old man was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers located Moya four hours later on East Colfax Avenue and he was taken into custody.