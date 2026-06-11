Denver warns of spike in lost pets, urges owners to take precautions and help with stray dogs

Denver Animal Protection is asking residents to help secure stray dogs, if it is safe to do so. The request comes as the department operates with just 11 animal protection officers covering the entire city. At full staff, they operate with 14 officers. As a result, officers are prioritizing animal cruelty and neglect cases over calls about loose dogs.

One Denver family knows firsthand how a stray dog can change a life, but they say every situation is different. Nearly a year ago, Estrella was found wandering alone on the streets of Denver without access to necessities, including fresh water.

"She was found by my sister's boyfriend's neighbor just wandering around in the front yard," said David Valle, a Denver resident.

After a veterinarian confirmed Estrella did not have a microchip, Valle and his family decided to take her in.

"When she came home, she turned into a pretty great dog," Valle said. "We had to get her training because she was antsy, but she's been great overall."

Denver Animal Protection hopes other residents will help secure stray dogs and bring them to shelters when it is safe to do so. The recommendation follows recent budget cuts that left the department with 11 officers citywide.

"If we don't have an officer in the area, we may ask residents to attempt to capture the animal, assuming it is not aggressive and not injured," said Sgt. Noah Imai with Denver Animal Protection. "If an animal is aggressive or injured, we will definitely send an officer out."

The department says cruelty and neglect calls are increasing, especially during the summer months, stretching officer resources.

Data from Denver Animal Protection shows officers responded to 1,439 animal cruelty calls and 2,713 neglect calls through the first part of 2025, both up from the same period in 2024. Officials say those cases take priority over reports of loose dogs.

"Our officers are busy with these kinds of calls," Imai said. "These calls really ramp up in the summer, and unfortunately, calls for dogs running loose are not going to be a top priority."

Even so, officials stress that all loose animals should still be reported. Residents can contact Denver Animal Protection dispatch at 720-913-2080. Calls about stray dogs are added to the response queue, but public safety calls receive priority.

The number of stray dog reports has declined in recent years. Denver Animal Protection recorded 1,170 stray dog calls between Jan. 1 and May 31 of this year, down from 1,257 during the same period in 2025 and 1,434 in 2024.

With the Fourth of July approaching, officials are urging pet owners to take extra precautions. The holiday is typically one of the busiest times of the year for the Denver Animal Shelter because of pets that become lost after fireworks.

"Definitely keep your pets indoors if you're not going to be home," Imai said. "We know the risk is too high that they're going to get out. Another great tip is to make sure your pet is microchipped."

Officials also recommend making sure pets are licensed, wearing identification tags, and having microchips with current contact information. Pet owners should secure yards, doors and gates and keep dogs leashed whenever they are outside the home.

While Estrella found a permanent home, Valle cautioned residents to assess each situation carefully.

"We got lucky with Estrella. She's a very friendly dog," Valle said. "But some dogs might not be as friendly."

Denver Animal Shelter officials say residents should continue reporting loose dogs, and the department will respond when resources are allowed.