City of Denver to limit how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters

The City of Denver is limiting how long migrants can stay at emergency shelters. That limit is 14 days.

The city said that is enough time for the migrants to rest and get connected to resources to help them move forward.

Another 73 migrants arrived in Denver overnight, that is in addition to the more than 4,000 migrants that have arrived since early December.

Those who choose to stay may face some uncertainties like finding work and shelter.

A truck passes by on one Denver metro area street as migrants pin their hopes that with it comes to the possibility of work. But once again, no luck. They are among those who chose to stay here.

One man from Venezuela told CBS News Colorado, "I would like to stay here in Denver. I'd like it here… I fall in love with this city."

After sending busloads of migrants to New York and Chicago, the mayors there sent a letter to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis demanding that Colorado "cease and desist."

On KOA Radio, Polis wasn't disturbed by the letter from fellow Democrats, "Doesn't matter. I don't work for them, I work for Colorado and so these are migrants who wanted to go to those cities."

Indeed, several of those passed up any opportunity, they might've had to go to other cities.

The man from Venezuela said he made his choice, "A lot of people who makes the decision to go to Chicago may be in New York or Florida but I prefer to stay here."

The governor told KOA the bussing has now halted.

"The folks who are on their way, were trapped here for two and three weeks are on their way after an arduous journey after escaping Maduro, the socialist dictator of Venezuela."

To that the migrant agreed, "We left a hard dictator in Venezuela, and there we lost all we had."

One man has been in the city for eight days, "Here in Denver I would like to be. Get a good job and stabilize and stay here."

He hopes it will happen but only if they are able to find work.