Denver light rail repair work at intersection leads to traffic headaches downtown

The intersection of Broadway and Welton Street is currently closed in downtown Denver. It's the first major intersection to be fully reconstructed as part of the $152 million Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

CBS

The intersection will be closed for 20 days while crews remove and replace the original rail lines that were put in 30 years old.

This closure also impacts light rail service. The D and H line trains are being rerouted to Union Station, and L Line service which connects 30th Downing Station to the downtown loop is suspended.

Construction work will also take place at four other intersections this summer as part of the project: 15th and Stout, 17th and Stout, 17th and Stout and 15th and California.