Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver light rail repair work at intersection leads to traffic headaches downtown

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

RTD construction project forcing detours in downtown Denver
RTD construction project forcing detours in downtown Denver 01:41

The intersection of Broadway and Welton Street is currently closed in downtown Denver. It's the first major intersection to be fully reconstructed as part of the $152 million Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

construction.jpg
CBS

The intersection will be closed for 20 days while crews remove and replace the original rail lines that were put in 30 years old.

This closure also impacts light rail service. The D and H line trains are being rerouted to Union Station, and L Line service which connects 30th Downing Station to the downtown loop is suspended.

Construction work will also take place at four other intersections this summer as part of the project: 15th and Stout, 17th and Stout, 17th and Stout and 15th and California. 

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 4:35 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.