RTD reconstructing the 30-year-old rail lines in downtown Denver

RTD tells CBS News Colorado the current infrastructure is 30 years old and only made to last that long. Now, RTD is working to replace this aging infrastructure with newer models to last 30 more years.

The Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project will impact five major intersections in downtown Denver this summer. The five includes 15th and Stout, 17th and Stout, 17th and Stout, 15th and California and Broadway and Welton.

RTD tells CBS News Colorado that crews will go down multiple feet underneath the rails and remove all of the existing infrastructure. RTD says they have allocated $152 million for this project.

Chief Communication and Engagement Officer for RTD Stuart Summers tells CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod that lots of work has to be done over several months, but they are working to minimize the impacts for drivers.

"All the work will happen at one time," Summers said. "We want to make sure that pedestrians and vehicles are still able to use this part of the downtown corridor and be able to have traffic go through those different intersections."

This is just phase one of the four-part project. Work is scheduled to start May 28th. All D and H line trains will be rerouted to Denver Union Station, and L Line service, which connects 30th Downing Station to the downtown loop, will be suspended. No light rail service will operate in RTD's central corridor through September 2024. Following completion of the project's first phase in September, crews will pause reconstruction work until 2025, and all light rail services will resume normal operations.

Even though the project does not start until May, the community can provide their input at several open houses.