Denver judge has two months to rule on Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado State Board of Education

Denver judge has two months to rule on Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado State Board of Education

Denver judge has two months to rule on Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado State Board of Education

A Denver judge now has 63 days to decide whether or not to stop the State Board of Education's decision to reorganize the Adams County School District 14.

Adams 14 filed a lawsuit against the state after the Board of Education's vote in May to reorganize the school district and revoke its accreditation.

The process to dissolve the district could take up to a year. Adams 14 wants the judge to halt the state's order and to review whether or not it was legal. The state stands by its decision citing consistently low student performance and has asked the judge to throw out the case.

If the judge sides with Adams 14, the dissolution process will be temporarily halted while a judicial review is conducted.

The April decision by the Board of Education allowed Adams 14 to pursue plans with a new consulting company to improve student performance, instead of voting to dissolve the district at that time.

The Board reversed its decision the following month, leading to the lawsuit.

Adams 14 had been in hot water with the state since it fired its private management company, MGT Consulting. The state had required Adams 14 to work with MGT in 2018 following years of consistently poor student performance.