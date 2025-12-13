Denver jail deputy resigns after female inmates report sexual harassment

A Denver Sheriff's Department deputy accused earlier this year by female inmates of sexual harassment has resigned. A second deputy is being disciplined for failing to report one of the inmate's complaints to superiors.

Deputy Cristian Gondor resigned Sept. 19, four days before the department concluded its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. The department issued a letter Sept. 23 sustaining the allegations.

Two female inmates filed reports accusing Gondor of telling inappropriate jokes, hugging them, describing his arousal, leaning over their bunks with arms extended "in a way that would have prevented them from exiting," as stated in the letter, and to repeatedly following them into the showers area. One of the inmates reported Gondor approached her bunk, rubbed her foot with the crotch of his pants, and groaned.

The inmates cited specific encounters on Feb. 28, March 14 and March 15, according to the letter. Both complaints were filed by March 15. Video recordings from the Downtown Detention Center's surveillance system confirmed the many of the allegations.

"There were no exigent circumstances presented that permitted you to intentionally enter the shower area while female inmates were showering," the letter stated. "Facility videos also show that you permitted inmates to walk outside of their bunks areas and around the dayroom wearing only a bra."

Jail policy, according to the letter, allows deputies to search the shower area during routine checks, but only after announcing their intent to enter and giving inmate sufficient time to cover themselves.

In an interview with jail supervisors earlier in the department's investigation, Gondor defended his actions. According to the letter, he denied they were for sexual gratification, and were instead intended to "diffuse" inmates, "keep the peace," and "keep the pod safe and mellow," in his words.

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins released a statement Friday:

"We found Mr. Gondor's conduct abhorrent and a violation of the trust placed in us by the community, which is why he is no longer a member of our Department."

Another jail staff member, Deputy Ahmed Al Obaidi, was recently disciplined for not reporting Gondor's possible infractions in the days after they occurred. An inmate approached him with allegations and named Gondor specifically.

Dep. Obaidi listened to the inmate and handed her a pencil and complaint form, but failed to report the allegations himself, according to his disciplinary letter. Dep. Obaidi begins a six-day unpaid suspension on Monday.