Denver International Airport unleashes "Puppy Bowl" excitement as Super Bowl approaches

DIA is going to the dogs with The Puppy Bowl
The hype surrounding this year's Super Bowl isn't only happening in Las Vegas. At Denver International Airport, the Puppy Bowl had four-legged football fans cheering on their favorite pooches.
Denver International Airport and Denver Animal Shelter brought back the annual DEN Puppy Bowl to the main terminal on Friday.
The cuties went nose-to-nose in playful competition at the center of the Jeppesen Terminal on Level 5 on Friday morning.
The puppies are all up for adoption through the Denver Animal Shelter on Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis.
