Denver International Airport TSA workers without pay for 3rd time during spring break travel rush: "It's not fair"

TSA workers remain without pay ahead of the busy spring break travel season. While TSA disruptions have caused long wait times in other parts of the country, so far, Denver International Airport wait times have not been affected. This weekend and next, there could be more than 80,000 people a day passing through Denver airport security.

CBS

"To have the stress of not getting a paycheck, it's just not fair. It's not fair for us," said Angela Grana, regional vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1127.

TSA officers like Grana are fed up.

"We seem to be the light switch. Turns on, turns off. Turn this on. Turn yourself. We're not robots. We do have an important job," said Grana. "It seems like we're forgotten."

They're tired of repeated government shutdowns that force them to work without pay.

"It's our third one in the last few months," said Grana. "The stress is beyond."

Late last year, TSA workers had to work without pay for 43 days, the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Eleven hundred employees resigned. Grana says many of them were women.

"It's hard to have a family and be in this position," said Grana.

For those who stayed, two more shutdowns would hit.

"In the first shutdown, we had finance charges. We lost our childcare. Some of people lost their homes. They were renting. They were living in their cars, so they're just starting to get back to getting their bills caught up to have this happen all over again," said Grana.

In January, a four-day shutdown again sent TSA workers into uncertainty. The government reopened only for DHS to run out of funding on Feb. 14.

Grana says TSA workers got partial paychecks at last payday, and this week they won't receive any.

Angela Grana CBS

"We will go without a paycheck," said Grana.

It's a financial burden that is made worse by current economic conditions.

"Making sure that your flight, your flight, is safe while we're doing all that, and concentrating on not getting it wrong in the back of our minds, all we can think about is, 'Oh, my god, how am I going to pay my bills?' Some of them are, 'How am I going to even get to work?' Because now we've got that added stress of the price of fuel," said Grana.

"It's a struggle. I mean, you've got to pay, make your house payment, rent payment, buy food for your kids. That stuff doesn't stop when your paycheck stops," said Mark Meiners, owner of Top Edge.

The automotive business wants to ease that burden on TSA workers.

"We're just here to help out where we can," said Meiners.

Along with Colorado Homes & Design, Top Edge Automotive is hosting an event on Friday to help TSA and airport workers.

"We'll be giving away gas cards to TSA employees. We'll be topping off fluids, washer fluid, checking air pressure, and brake fluid, to help out. But we'll also be giving away food, so hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks and just to help support them," said Meiners.

It's not the first time they've done this.

"They've gone without a paycheck or a partial paycheck prior. We've done it years before at TSA. This one will be done here with Colorado Homes and Design and Top Edge," said Meiners.

The event is on Friday from 1-6 p.m. at Top Edge. TSA workers need to bring their badges.

"We're a big supporter of veterans, police, and everybody. TSA obviously keeps our kids safe, our family safe," said Meiners.

As federal workers, TSA can't strike. Grana says they will continue to do their jobs as the busy spring break travel season nears.

"We will do whatever it takes to make sure that a passenger flying is going to get to their destination," said Grana. "They swore an oath to complete the mission, and they will do their job correctly."

CBS

But frustration with the lawmakers prolonging the shutdown is growing, as standoffs in Congress over immigration continue.

"We don't understand why the people in politics or the politicians can't communicate, can't figure out a way to help us, you know, keep us out of the storyline, and pay us," said Grana. "The tit for tat is very immature. You have a job to do. We have a job to do. Let's work together and let's get it done. Cross the aisle, whatever it takes."

Tuesday, Colorado's U.S. representative, Brittany Pettersen, called on Congress to pass legislation to ensure Transportation Security Administration officers are paid during government shutdowns.

While Grana says she has not heard of any TSA callouts, DIA says there is potential for long TSA lines during those peak travel days. The airport urges travelers to arrive two hours before their flight departs. Travelers can check current wait times at FlyDenver.com.