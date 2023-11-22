Short lines, small crowds congest Denver International Airport the evening before Thanksgiving

Wednesday is one of the busiest days for travel across the country, and officials at Denver International Airport say they're expecting to see more than 750,000 travelers pass through the airport on the week of Thanksgiving.

Some good news for travelers however, on Wednesday afternoon and evening, lines for security were short and traffic wasn't much of an issue.

CBS

If you are traveling for the holiday, it's still encouraged to get to the airport at least two hours before your flight departs.

Some parking lots are full while others have open spots. Before heading out the door, you can look here to see which parking lots are at capacity and which lots have availability.

Also, be sure to give yourself a little extra time to catch a shuttle from the parking lot to the airport. Free shuttles will be running approximately every ten minutes.

Be prepared to wait a little longer to go through security at the airport, too. You can check online approximately how long it takes to get through security by clicking here.

CBS

Airport officials say they've also been preparing for a busy traveling holiday. As of this week, there are now 2,000 more parking spaces outside of the airport. You can find them in the newly resurfaced portion of the east economy lot.

Inside the great hall, four new TSA pre-check lanes are up and running near the south TSA checkpoint. That checkpoint is open from 4 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

TSA is also now accepting digital identification at security lines at DIA, but it's only available at the north security checkpoint. Travelers who have added their digital ID to their Google or Apple wallets can use that feature.