Denver International Airport adds first-of-its-kind barbershop kiosk on Concourse B

Travelers passing through Denver International Airport now have a new way to freshen up before takeoff.

"A Shaving Grace Hairport," a barbershop kiosk located on Concourse B, is a first-of-its-kind concept designed specifically for an airport setting, offering grooming services in a fast, convenient format.

Vida Humphries owns A Shaving Grace Hairport at Denver International Airport. CBS

The shop is owned by Houston entrepreneur Vida Humphries, who relocated to Denver for the opportunity.

"So, we have a lot of foot traffic, a lot of people who are just interested in having a haircut before they fly or even when they land," Humphries said.

The kiosk serves both passengers and airport employees, offering haircuts, beard trims, styling, and other grooming services, even during tight layovers or unexpected schedule changes.

CBS

Unlike traditional barbershops, the concept was engineered with airport safety in mind. Humphries developed a system that secures barber tools in a lockbox built into the back of the barber chair, ensuring compliance with Denver International Airport's security requirements while still delivering a high-quality experience.

The business is part of the airport's kiosk program, which aims to expand amenities for travelers. The goal is to provide a quick, efficient option for those looking to clean up before a flight or immediately after landing.

The shop offers a full menu of services, including men's and children's haircuts, beard trims, lineups, shampooing, and hair coloring. A variety of grooming products is also available for purchase.

A Shaving Grace Hairport is a barbershop kiosk located on Concourse B in Denver International Airport. CBS

The kiosk is currently operating under an 11-month contract with the airport. Early demand has been strong, and Humphries said he hopes to expand to Concourse A in the future.

He is also hiring as the business grows. Haircuts at the kiosk range from $45 to $70.