Denver International Airport shares image of new West Security Checkpoint
Denver International Airport shared images of the new West Security Checkpoint on its Twitter page Friday.
The airport has been dealing with an uptick in travel this fall along with overall growing pains with one major complaint from travelers being long, slow security lanes.
DIA says the news checkpoint will have 17 lanes with advanced equipment and will be able to process two times as many passengers compared to the current checkpoints.
