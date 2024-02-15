Denver International Airport to receive $26.6 million from FAA for baggage handling system replacement

DIA to receive millions in grant money from federal government to update baggage handling system

Denver International Airport is getting an upgrade when it comes to its baggage handling system. The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $26.6 million to the airport which will fund a portion of the replacement baggage handling system, including the control system.

The new baggage system at DIA is expected to improve energy efficiency and increase capacity.

"The new baggage handling system will improve the travel experience at DEN, offering faster processing times, reduced energy consumption, and increased capacity to accommodate the more than 77 million passengers who travel through DEN yearly," Rep. Diana DeGette, (D) Colorado, said. "With these investments, DEN will continue to serve as a cornerstone of our region's economic prosperity and connectivity."

The upgrades will be much needed. In January, the baggage handling system broke down causing airline delays and issues for travelers. Airport officials said a mechanical issue caused a backlog of bags.

"Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. "These investments we're announcing today, made possible by President Biden's historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all."

The funding is part of $970 million from President Biden's Bipartisan Investing in America agenda to 114 airports across the U.S., spanning 44 states and three territories.

There are plenty of changes at the airport. Earlier in February, the airport opened the new West Security Checkpoint and, in the summer, the airport is expected to add 26 new trains to get people to Concourse B and C.

"As we continue focusing on revitalizing our nation's infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century, I am glad to see DEN is serving as an example of how strategic investments can drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen our community," DeGette said.

Additional Information from the U.S. Department of Transportation:

Today's funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and comes on the heels of more than $240 million in funding for Airport Infrastructure Grants. The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal Program grants. In total, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provided a historic $25 billion to modernize our country's airport infrastructure. Learn more at faa.gov/bil.